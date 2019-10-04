Ruby (Midge) Abercrombie, 83

Ruby W. (Midge) Abercrombie, 83, of Lenoir City, TN, passed away September 28 at Summit View of Farragut after a courageous battle with cancer. Midge was preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence R. (Bob) Abercrombie, parents William and Margaret Whalen, brother Orville Whalen and sister Katie Leibrock.

Midge is survived by her sister Jean Rothzen and husband Don Rothzen of Stronghurst IL, and daughters Debbe Childress and husband Mike Garrett and Kathy Lynch and husband James Lynch, of Knoxville TN. She is also survived by her very special grandchildren; Megan Bullington and husband Steve, Zachary Lynch and wife Jessica, Brittany Brooks and husband Jay, Beth Gallup and husband James, Pierce Childress, Ian Lynch and wife Ashley. She was also blessed with 10 beautiful great grandchildren whom she treasured dearly.

After retiring from a long career at Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge, Midge enjoyed traveling, playing the organ, attending and watching UT sports and bird watching. During her last weeks, she enjoyed reading notes and anecdotes she had kept about her grandchildren and great grandchildren — funny stories that she kept in a special folder. Her last days were spent visiting with many family members and talking with other friends and family via texts.

A private family funeral will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made in her name to charities of choice.

Many thanks are extended to the wonderful staffs of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Autumn Care Senior Living and Summit View of Farragut for their special care.