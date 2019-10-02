Michael Scott Rich, 49, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, born February 18th, 1970 passed away unexpectedly September 20th 2019 in Columbus. Survived by parents, Loyd and Libby Rich; wife, Kimberly Rich; children, Stephanie (Christopher) Dinh, Cody, Dillon (Tierra) and Zoe Rich. Known as Poppy to grandkids, Greyson, Jackson, Lana, River Rich and Noah Dinh. Was also survived by brother, Brad Rich; many aunts; uncles; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and other family and friends. Michael served his country in the United States Navy aboard the Dwight D. Eisenhower during Desert Storm. Michael was dearly loved and will be missed by many. Service will be handled by Schoedinger, Heart and Hope Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio where there will be a showing, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2-3pm with a small service following. To offer condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com

