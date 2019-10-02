The Georgetown Lady G-Men are battling for the top spot in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division, rising to a 6-1-1 league record with Monday’s 1-0 win at Bethel-Tate High School.
Monday’s win kept the Lady G-Men within striking distance of the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats, who are leading the SBAAC National Division with a 6-0-1 league mark.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady G-Men shared in last year’s league title with 8-1-1 records, and the two teams will face on Sept. 10.
A win for Georgetown would put the two teams in a tie for first place in the SBAAC National Division with only one league game remaining on their regular season schedule, a Sept. 11 game at Georgetown against the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals.
Georgetown sophomore Torie Utter has been the scoring leader for the Lady G-Men this season with 10 goals scored in nine games, ranking among the top three scorers in the SBAAC.