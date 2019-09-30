Sherry (nee Lewis) Lawson passed away at home surrounded by family on September 29, 2019 at the age of 54. She was born February 10, 1965 in Cincinnati, OH.

Sherry was the loving wife of Edward Earl Lawson, caring mother of Cheryl (Kevin) Lynn Bolduc of Lansing, MI, Jammie (Chris) Patricia Clifton of Mt. Orab, OH, James (Jeannie) Lawson of Georgetown, OH, Vanessa (Josh) Fuson of Winchester, OH, Tabby (Eugene) Mahon of Cherry Fork, OH, and Adam (Damali) Allbecker of Mt. Orab, OH; cherished grandmother to Katie, Shianne, Jayden, Savanna, Chris, Joshua, Kristy, Jacob, Nathan, Landen, Michael, James, Bailey, James, Mason, Hunter, Brayden, Nevaeh, Joshua, Kyla, Dillon, and Nailahni; adoring great grandmother to Kingston, Liliana, and Isaiah; and sister to Ralph (Debbie) Lewis of Owensville, KY, Jerry Lee Lewis of OH, Robert Lewis of Owensville, KY, Roy (Katrina) Lewis of Cincinnati, OH, Linda Lewis of Anderson, OH, and Joanna (Robert) Roland of Georgetown, OH.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Lewis and Glenna and James Stevens, and two sons Christopher Gene Lewis and Ed Lawson Jr.

Sherry attended Germany Hill Church

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ located at 400 Smith Ave, Mt Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Joe Strunk officiating.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.