By Wayne Gates

What a difference a year makes.

The 2019 Brown County Fair began on Sept. 23 with the second largest admissions gate in its history, following a successful parade with almost 150 entries.

Last year, the parade was cancelled by record breaking rain that dampened the fair for the entire week.

Brown County Agricultural Society President Bill Neal said that he is glad the weather is cooperating this year.

“The rain on Monday morning was just right to settle the dust down. Then the weather broke and it was beautiful weather for the parade,” Neal said.

“Our main amount of money to operate all year long comes in this week, so we are hoping for some good attendance. We expect that we will get close to 100,000 in attendance with the good weather we expect to have.”

Neal added that people who come to the fair will be able to have a good time for a good price.

“You can’t beat what you get here for ten dollars admission. That gets you in the gate, gets you on the rides and into all the entertainment. It’s one of the best deals in the state as far as fairs go,” he said.

The parade began as usual at the Georgetown Junior/Senior High School at 5:30 p.m., with almost 150 entries making their way through town to the fairgrounds.

Local businesses, churches, political candidates and others were featured, many of them throwing candy to waiting children along the parade route.

Once the parade ended, the next big event was the 2019 Brown County Fair King and Queen contest.

Once the finalists were named, the five king and queen candidates all answered questions about the fair and the priorities they would have if chosen as fair royalty.

While the judges deliberated over the candidates, Brown County 4-H Educator Christy Clary presented two awards to those who have been important supporters of 4-H.

Bill and Teri Dunning were named as the 2019 Friends of 4-H and the late Cathy Griffith, a 45 year supporter of 4-H who passed away in April, received the 4-H Alumni Award. Family members accepted on her behalf.

Also honored was the late Juanita Barricklow, who was secretary of the Brown County Agricultural Society for 17 years and ran the Royalty and Industry Ambassador departments at the fair. Barricklow passed away in January.

Her family was honored with a standing ovation and presented with prints in her honor by 2018 Brown County Fair King and Queen Jacob Wagoner and Maria Rockey.

Her husband, Roger Barricklow said he and his family were very moved by the gesture.

“It was heartwarming. The friendship and relationships that she developed in the county over the years was on display. She touched so many people. We always thought she was a pretty classy lady,” he said.

When the results from the judges were in, the fourth runner up was Kathryn Dugan, third runner up was Regan Gable, second runner up was Elizabeth Meranda, the first runner up was Katelyn Cowdrey. Caitlyn Wills was named the 2019 Brown County Fair Queen.

On the King’s Court, fourth runner up was Trace Dyer, third runner up was Jarrett Ingle, second runner up was Pierce Schadle, and first runner up was Christian Manning. Jeremy Ackley was named as the 2019 Brown County Fair King.

When asked how it felt to be named fair royalty, Ackley said “I’m feeling all my hard work pay off. I have worked for twelve years for this and it’s finally come true. I always saw the king as a role model for myself. Now that I get to be the role model for those younger members. It’s really humbling.”

New Queen Caitlyn Wills is also ready to serve her new duties.

“It’s just a privilege to be named queen. I’m super shocked because there were so many great queen and king candidates. It’s just a pleasure to have the opportunity to be the 168th Brown County Fair Queen,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to being able to crown the next fair queen because I feel that it’s super exciting to be able to watch these people receive these awards.”

She also had some words of wisdom for any little girls who may be feeling too shy to participate in a future queen contest.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storms to pass. It’s about learning to enter the ring,” Wills said.

The Brown County Fair will continue through Saturday of this week.