Olivia Leigh Yarger, infant daughter of Mitch and Amber (Baker) Yarger of Bethel, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Olivia is survived by one sister, Isabelle Yarger; two brothers – Toby and Alexander Yarger; maternal grandparents – Kenny and Shannon Baker of Bedford, Kentucky; paternal grandparents – Jon and Tina Yarger of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two paternal great grandmothers – Carol Yarger of Bethel, Ohio and Eleanor Hubbard of Mt. Orab, Ohio; maternal great grandparents – Carol and Tony Souder of Mt. Orab, Ohio; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Olivia was preceded in death by one sister – Aubrey Belle Yarger; paternal great grandfather, Skip Yarger; maternal great grandparents, Phillip and Barbara Baker and one cousin – Claudia Yarger.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the family’s residence. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

