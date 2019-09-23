By Wayne Gates

The Ohio Supreme Court now has all the documents it needs to rule on a challenge of the Village of Georgetown to the Brown County Board of Elections.

The BOE ruled on August 29 to allow a vote on a petition to reduce the Georgetown Fire and EMS levy after initially rejecting the petition on August 13 for an insufficient amount of signatures.

Many of the signatures were rejected because they were printed instead of signed in cursive, as required by state law.

On August 29, petition supporter Mike Napier brought documentation to the BOE that included the cursive signatures of those originally rejected by the board.

Village Solicitor Joe Braun is challenging those signatures at the Ohio Supreme Court, as well as making the argument that state law does not allow a vote on reducing a new levy, only existing ones.

Braun filed the challenge on Sept. 3, and Brown County Prosecuting Attorney responded for the BOE as statutory counsel.

Braun responded to Corbin on Sept. 13 and Corbin responded back on Sept. 16. The Ohio Supreme Court will now examine the arguments and make a ruling. Braun has asked the court to rule prior to the election on Nov. 5.

The reduction petition proposes that the levy be reduced by seven mills from 9.5 to 2.5.

Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey said that if the petition is approved, the budget for the Georgetown Fire Department would be cut approximately 75 percent and that the department would have to return to an all volunteer department as a result.