Mary Kathryn Martin, age 96 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a home maker, a member and past worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #514 in Mt. Orab, Ohio and a member of the Buford D.A.V. Mary was born February 27, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of the late Jesse Lewis and Florence Irene (Jamison) Bauer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Gerald Edwin Martin in 2002; one daughter – Charlotte Jean Dietrick in 2002; one son-in-law – Donald Dietrick in 2010; one brother – Edwin Lyle Bauer and four sisters – Marjorie Teegarden, June Flick, Mildred Meyer, Estelle Laughlin.

Mrs. Martin is survived by one daughter – Janet Arleen Martin Prather and husband Scotty of Sardinia, Ohio; five grandchildren – Dwayne Prather of Georgetown, Ohio, Deanette Tutt of Winchester, Ohio, Deon Prather of Sardinia, Ohio, Michael Dietrick of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Tammy Barber of Sardinia, Ohio; eleven great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Kris LaGrange will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the True Life Christian Church, 15117 Eastwood Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

