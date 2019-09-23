By Wayne Gates

The Georgetown Village Council was briefed on the importance of the upcoming 2020 census at the Sept. 12 meeting.

Partnership Specialist Samuel Knight of the U.S. Census Bureau gave a short presentation about the importance of a full and complete count of all individuals in the village.

Knight said proper representation at the federal, state and local level depended on getting an accurate count.

He added that access to government programs from highway funds to food assistance also depend on an accurate tally of the citizens who need them.

He also told council that the Census Bureau would be offering residents the ability to fill out information forms by mail or via the internet in the coming months.

Those residents who do not take advantage of these options will receive an in-person visit from a census bureau employee in March of 2020 to ensure that the count is as complete as possible.

The census is required by the United States Constitution and is conducted every ten years.

Council Member Nancy Montgomery also presented Mayor Dale Cahall with the original sketch by artist John Ruthven of the Georgetown Bicentennial logo. Cahall praised Ruthven for his talent and generosity and said that the sketch would be proudly hung in the village offices,

In other business, the village set Trick or Treat time for this year as 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31.

Residents Steve Wolfe and Greg Housh were appointed to the village Zoning Board of Appeals and residents Tania Horne and Estel Newberry were appointed to the Tree Board.

Council also received an update on the Gaslight Theater renovations from the Gaslight Theater Rental Company.

The company reported that renovations were planned to be complete by late October. They include finishing the flooring in the wing areas and applying another protective coating to the stage floor.

To date, broken seats have been repaired and new blinds and draperies will be installed. New lighting and work on the stage curtains has also been completed and a wireless video projector is scheduled to be installed in the balcony.

The Shakespeare Theater Company will be performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in the Gaslight on Saturday, October 12. Admission will be free to the public.

The next regular meeting of the Georgetown Village Council is set for October 10 and 7:30 p.m.