Rebecca Watson (Barger), 78, of Seaman, Ohio, formerly of Amelia, Ohio, passed away at home, September 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born September 5, 1941 in Perry County Kentucky; communities of Buckhorn and Saul, to the late Asher and Pearl Barger (Barger). She was the 5th of 10 children, and was preceded in death by Thelma, Roger, Gaynell, Marie, Marjorie, and Rollan. Also preceded by 1 grandchild, 3 great grandchildren and her in laws, Harvey and Burnettie Watson.

Rebecca married the love of her life, Lee Roy Watson on July 1, 1961. They had just celebrated their 58th anniversary. She was the loving mother of Roy (Falicia) Watson, Regina (Andy) Valentine, and Renà (Alan) Gilliam. Rebecca was the loving grandmother of Tara Crawford, Jeramiah Watson, Shanna (Raymond) Carter, Molly (Clayton) Johnson, Garrett Gilliam, Andrew (Emily) Valentine, Allyson (Jeremy) Clark, Justin Valentine, Hannah (Michael) Valentine. Rebecca was the proud great grandma of Jesse James and Abbigaile Crawford; Landon, Lillyann, and Lorinda Carter; Jeremy Clark Jr., and another one due in March 2020. Rebecca was the loving aunt to Jesse and Rachel Barger and many nieces and nephews.

Rebecca had a strong relationship with her Lord and loved going to church at Calvary Church of God in Seaman, Ohio. She was an Eastern Star of Amelia Chapter #338 for 38 years. She was a cook for Amelia High School for 25+ years before retiring. She also worked in the deli at Food Mart.

There will be a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, (St. Rt.125) Amelia on Saturday, September 21 from 10:00am until time of funeral service on Saturday at 12Noon. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery.