Lillie Mae “Itsie” Rice, 80

Lillie Mae “Itsie” Rice, age 80 of Higginsport, Ohio, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was retired from the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio. She was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene, the American Legion Post 367 Ladies Auxiliary and was a volunteer for Hospice. Mrs. Rice was born October 2, 1938 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline (Brooks) Schuman. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – Marion T. Shelton and Charles D. Rice; one son – Johnny Roger Shelton; three sisters – Evelyn Inskeep, Betty Crum and Jean Denniston; three brothers – Paul Schuman, Bill Schuman and Joseph Schuman, Jr..

Mrs. Rice is survived by one son – Marion Wayne Shelton (Diane Renee Kessel) of Cincinnati, Ohio; three granddaughters – Jessica Shelton, Jennifer Shelton and Jodie Shelton, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; one grandson – Austin Shelton of Florida; seven great-grandchildren; several step-children and step-great-grandchildren; one sister – Mary Jane Robinson of Hot Springs, Arkansas; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

