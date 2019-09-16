Jo Lynn Rison, 53

Jo Lynn Rison, age 53 of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was born January 8, 1966 in Lexington, Kentucky the daughter of Naomi (Rison) McKee of Ripley, Ohio and the late Frank Scarborough.

In addition to her mother, Jo Lynn is survived by one sister – Kathy Purcell of Ripley, Ohio; four brothers – George Purcell of Ripley, Ohio, David Turner of Ripley, Charles Rison of Ripley and Willy Hamilton of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com