Jaxon Lane Wilson, infant son of John and Bethany (Post) Wilson of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born December 31, 2018 in Anderson Township, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Jaxon is survived by three brothers – Tristan, Jonathan and his twin brother Mason; paternal grandparents – Jackie Ripberger (Tim) of Dover, Kentucky and John Wilson (Robin) of Aberdeen, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Tabatha Fields of Paducah, Kentucky and Edward Post of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandparents – Marian Poole of Ripley, Ohio, Sheila Mitchell of Paducah, Kentucky, Anna Post of Cincinnati, Ohio and Fred Lillie of Arizona; aunts and uncles – Marla Wilson of Ripley, Ronnie Wilson of Goshen, Ohio, Hope Hughes of Aberdeen, Ohio, Sheila Caudill of Kentucky, Edward Post of Arizona and many other aunts, uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles.

Jaxon was preceded in death by great-grandparents – Jack and Carolyn Wilson and Isabel Poole.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com