Gerald Ellison, 80

Gerald Clifford Ellison, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. Ellison was a career United States Army Veteran and served in the Viet Nam War. He was a member of the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post #367 in Ripley, Ohio and the Maysville VFW in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born February 24, 1939 in Peebles, Ohio the son of the late William A. and Mary Bernice (Burns) Ellison. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Juanita Whitmer and three brothers – William, Charles and Ronald Ellison.

Mr. Ellison is survived by his wife of fifty-four years – Masako (Oshiro) Ellison, whom he married June 7, 1965; one son – Mike Ellison and wife Brandi of Independence, Kentucky, one grandchild – Kai Ellison; three sisters – Ruth Morris of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Dorothy Kennedy and Genevieve Canter both of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment with Military honors will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com