Gary Isaacs, 71

Gary Wayne Isaacs, age 71 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his residence. He was a machinist for the Ford Motor Company and a United States Vietnam War Navy veteran. Gary was born August 18, 1948 in Hazard, Kentucky the son of the late Harris and Geneva (Warner) Isaacs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Marcus Isaacs and one granddaughter – Hailey Isaacs.

Mr. Isaacs is survived by his wife – Barbara (Horn) Isaacs; four children – Charles Gary Isaacs of Fayetteville, Ohio, Michael Wayne Isaacs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Joshua Cody Isaacs and wife Ashleigh of Fayetteville, Ohio and Ashley Nicole Isaacs of Milford, Ohio; five grandchildren – Shane Austin Isaacs, Mary E. Isaacs, Matthew Isaacs, Lindamae Isaacs and Victoria Isaacs and one sister – Brenda Briscoe and husband Fred of Morrow, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com