Gaila Gilbert, 83

Gaila Gilbert, age 83 of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born December 8, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH the daughter of the late Virgil and Iva (Clifton) Robbins. She was a nurses aid at Canyon City Hospital in Colorado.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Harvey Gilbert, 2 sisters, Beverly Anderson and Donna Schetzle and 2 grandsons, Timmy Wells and Jimmy Hawk.

She is survived by 1 son, Geoffrey Gilbert of OR, 5 daughters, Jennifer and Joe Duncan of WA, Bridie and Tom Ulenhopp of IA, Alayne and Larry Wells of Russellville, Patricia and Vance Smith of WI, Diana and Jay Patel of WA, 1 brother, Virgil F Robbins of Cincinnati, 30 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She will be cremated. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

