William David Beach passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at the age of 56. David was born Dec. 31, 1962 to the late William (Bill) Beach and wife Vilote (Smith) Beach.

David is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 36 years of marriage, Micki Beach and his wonderful son and partner in crime, Shane Beach. He is also survived by a friend who is like a sister, Tammy Barter (left wife) and her fiance Rob.

David had one brother in law, Danny Haney and fiance Michelle Neal; one nephew Tristin Haney; and three loving aunts Judy Liming, Teresa Wallace and Bonnie Gray.

David mentored so many young kids throughout his life, including Chad Calvin, Shannon Henson, Eric Hebling, John Penallton and Travis Brown; so many brothers who are friends including Richard Kincannon, Teddy (Ted Dog) Hodge, Doug and Dave Reedy and Josh Shultz.

There are so many more good friends and family. David worked in a factory for 34 years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.