Ronnie Strong of Buford, OH passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on March 9, 1937 to the late James and Gladys Strong in Athol, KY.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife Helen Morris Strong of Buford, OH; his caring children Ronald James (Huyen) Strong Jr. of Colorado Spring, CO, Cindy (Bob) Hertlein of Sardinia, OH, Jackie (Scott) Wilkin of Mowrystown, OH, Tim (Elaine) Strong of Mt. Orab, OH, Catherine Strong of Tacoma WA, and William “Bill” Strong of Sardinia, OH; his 19 cherished grandchildren; his 24 adored great grandchildren; 1 beloved great great grandchild; and siblings Lexine Sams of Mason, OH, Phyllis (Dick) Reeder of Blanchester, OH, and Carol (Bob) Pautsch of Louisville, KY; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Along with his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his son Rick Strong, brother Chester “Ted” Strong, and grandson Andrew Strong.

Ronnie was a member of the Buford Church of Christ, a 50 year member of the F&M Sardinia 254, long time Home Improvement Contractor, a Scout Leader of Troop 554 for many years, and a Real Estate Appraiser for the Veterans Administration.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Buford Church of Christ located at St. Rt. 138, Buford, OH 45171, family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until time of service. Interment will be at Buford Cemetery. Hugh Hurley officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Megie Funeral Home Caring for the family.