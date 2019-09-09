Marie J. Schardine, age 98 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was retired from the Mosler Lock Company and a member of the St. Ann Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Ohio. Marie was born August 29, 1921 in Bracken County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Fred and Catherine C. (Perraut) Kelsch. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Elwood Schardine, one daughter – Mary Jo Dern, one brother – Joseph Kelsch and one sister – Clara Bradford.

Mrs. Schardine is survived by one daughter – Carol Bogart and husband David of Mt.Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren – Catherine Enzweiler and husband Richard of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Ann Huffman and husband Travis of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Trent Collier and wife Dee Dee of Georgetown, Ohio, Tracey Gaul and husband Mike of Williamsburg, Ohio, Troy Collier of Cincinnati, Ohio and Trad Collier and wife Monika of Amelia, Ohio; twelve great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Ohio. Fr. Martin Bachman will be the celebrant. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, Marie requested that masses be made in her memory to the St. Ann Catholic Church, 370 South 5th Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

