Lowell Gene Osborne AKA Greasy AKA LoLo, age 87, of Higginsport, OH passed away on August 31, 2019 at Broward General Hospital in Ft Lauderdale, FL where he retired to in 2014. Lowell was born in Wallins Creek, KY on October 20, 1931. Lowell was always a free spirit who loved to talk to people, loved to tell his many jokes and stories, never met a stranger he didn’t like, enjoyed laughing and a dirty joke would always get him going. He could frequently be found hanging out in Higginsport at Karen’s Hi Port Bar enjoying an adult beverage, at Marilyn’s carry-out getting peanut butter cookies, walking for miles out on the farm watching the deer and making sure that the tabacco he raised on the farm was growing just right. He loved to read the morning paper, drink coffee and smoke his pipe. Many weekends he could be found assisting his wife, Ruth Marie, on adventures to buy and sell antiques all over the US and Canada or driving his tractor all over the farm.

Growing up in Wallins Creek, KY Lowell was a character who loved to eat his mother’s pies, skip school all the time, got in trouble often which is how he got the nickname Greasy because he was so slick and be outside running around. Eventually school couldn’t hold his free spirit so he dropped out of school then he got bored so needing something to do he joined the US Air Force where he was stationed out west and overseas. He loved to tell the story of him serving in French Morocco Africa. After traveling the world, he decided to go to Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY where he met his loving wife, Ruth Marie Goodson who he married in 1957. He graduated from Cumberland College in 1963 with a degree in Education. He then settled in southern Ohio teaching in Mt Orab, Bethel, Batavia and finally at Felicity-Franklin in 1970, eventually retiring from there in 1991. In 1980, he graduated with his Master’s degree in Education from Miami University in Oxford, OH. He dedicated his life to teaching and telling many jokes to students over the years. Many know him for teaching English, math and he was the Drivers Education teacher. He always told stories of his adventures with his numerous students that he adored over the years. When he wasn’t teaching or hanging out at Karen’s in Higginsport he ran a 100 acre tobacco farm and could be seen helping Ruth with her antique business on the weekends. They sold antiques in Cincinnati, Ripley, Georgetown, Higginsport and all over Kentucky. He was also the unofficial historian of Higginsport where he lived and raised his family since 1967. He was an incredible provider for his family, a husband to his college sweetheart, a loving father to his two children, a caring grandfather and a lover of all people.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth Marie Goodson; his parents Stokely and Martha Osborne; his siblings Snowden, Clyde, Arnold, Geraldine, Harold, Ruby and Silas; and his daughter Genevieve Denise. He is survived by his son Jason Leigh who he lived with in Ft Lauderdale near the beach for the past 5 years; his seven grandchildren Jenni, Jessi, Andrew, Courtney, Jon, Katie, and Jackson. His great granddaughter Claire Marie. His Brother-in-law Bill Proctor and Sister-in-law Sandra Proctor who he has many stories of their adventures together over the years. Niece Beth Leimberger her husband Matt. Many other nieces and nephews.

He was cared for over the last 5 years by his HHA Thadine Adkins who nicknamed him LoLo; he went to the Sunserve’s Noble A. Mcartor ADC for over 5 years which they filled his days with activities and love; and the Lauderhill Senior Care Center. He recently won prom king 2019 at his Senior Center one week before his death. He never liked sitting around. He loved going to concerts, the theater, walks to the lake, hanging at the ocean, flying, gambling, travelling to visit family and eating desserts with his favorite being Red Velvet cake which his Sister-in-law Sandra makes the best.

Lowell will be cremated and he will rest at Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, OH. Loving donations can be made in Lowell’s memory at Sunserve’s Adult Day Care Center 2312 Wilton Drive Wilton Manors, FL 33305