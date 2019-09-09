Lady Broncos top CNE, Eastern in weekend tri-match

Western Brown’s Sophia Ernst comes through with a dig during the Aug. 31 tri-match at Eastern High School. - Eastern’s Hailey Hampton delivers a serve during the Aug. 31 tri-match. -

The Western Brown Lady Broncos made their way to Eastern Brown High School to come away with two match victories in the weekend volleyball tri-match held Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Lady Broncos defeated the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets two sets out of three to win the match (25-20, 18-25, 25-23).

When asked how the Lady Broncos were able to come away with the match victory over Clermont Northeastern, Western Brown head volleyball coach Carla Fite said, “Teamwork, playing together. Not giving up. Making sure we were getting to our positions and anticipating the ball coming to you every single time. CNE’s a very scrappy, sound team. We had to make sure we were on our game. I’m super proud with how they pulled that one out.”

“Overall, our serving was pretty good. That entire match, we only had four serving errors. We served well at pressure points, that last game she called two timeouts back to back and we didn’t miss a serve. Being able to serve under pressure is key in rally scoring,” Fite added.

The Lady Broncos also defeated the Lady Warriors two sets out of three to claim another match victory (26-28, 25-9, 25-11).

In the match between Clermont Northeastern and the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, it was the visiting Lady Rockets winning two straight sets to win the “best of three” match (25-18, 25-17).

Eastern head volleyball coach Kayla Gauche was pleased with her Lady Warriors’ performance for the day while facing some tough competition in Saturday’s tri-match.

“I think, overall, we played really good,” said Gauche. “We still need to keep working on our teamwork and not getting down on one bad set up or a missed dig or something like that. We get a little too focused on that when we could get the next point, and it starts going down from there.”

“They played hard and they played strong. I threw some girls in that don’t play those spots normally and they played really well,” Gauche added. “I was really proud of the first set against Western Brown. If I could get that every time, we’d be doing good. It’s still a good season, though.”

Western Brown's Sophia Ernst comes through with a dig during the Aug. 31 tri-match at Eastern High School. Eastern's Hailey Hampton delivers a serve during the Aug. 31 tri-match.