By Wayne Gates

The Brown County Board of Elections removed eight individuals from the November 5 ballot for various political races at its August 29 meeting.

The meeting was conducted to hear appeals of preliminary decisions by the board on August 13 to disallow17 individuals and one issue from the ballot for a variety of paperwork and petition signature issues.

Four individuals removed from the ballot on August 13 did not file requests for reconsideration by the BOE and are therefore off the ballot. They are Tyrone Pack for Sardinia Village Council, Robert Ramey for Aberdeen Village Mayor, Paul Riley, Sr. for Scott Township Trustee and Rickey Steele for Russellville Village Council.

Four others were disallowed from the ballot after making their case to the BOE. They are Danny Harshaw for Ripley Village Council, Tom Leonard for Ripley Village Mayor, Wayne Ferguson for Lewis Township Trustee and Jim Ferguson for the Brown County ESC Board.

Hanshaw’s petition circulator statement was not filled out and Leonard had the county name and date of election missing on his petition. Ferguson and Johnson did not have enough valid signatures on their petitions to qualify for the ballot.

The following individuals provided additional documentation to the BOE for their appeal and were approved for the ballot:

Tina Townes for Sardinia Mayor, David Poole for Ripley Council, Tiffany Regenstein for Ripley Council, John Corboy for Washington Twp. Trustee, Alan Brubeck for Aberdeen Council, Gary Gray for Pleasant Twp. Trustee, Nancy Montgomery for Georgetown Council, Tammie Ogle for Clark Twp. Fiscal Officer and Brian Rhodes for Western Brown School Board.