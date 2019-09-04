Patricia S Smithson, age 96, of Montgomery, AL passed away on Friday August 30, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1923 in Ripley, Ohio and graduated from Ripley High School where she met and married her husband of 55 years Arch (Art) Smithson of Higginsport, Ohio.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved the many family vacations to the beach , family holidays and dinners. She was a member of Dalraida Methodist Church for over 40 years, a Past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile and a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. After a long Civil Service career she retired from Maxwell Air Force Base where she worked as a writer editor. She had a passion for gardening and loved sharing this with her neighbors and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arch Smithson, her parents Robert and Lola Stivers, her brother Robert Stivers, brother-in-law Leon Ellis, and son-in-law Bruce Fielding. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Ellis of Ripley, OH and daughters Sherry Fielding of Montgomery and Sandra Hulett of Belmont, MI. She is also survived by grandchildren: James Fielding, Julie (Brent) Bailey, Jennifer Fielding, Robin (Craig) Allen, Cyncie Scott, and Misty (Todd) Stadwick, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandson and her niece and nephew.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Graveside services will follow at Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

