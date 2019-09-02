Terry Porter, 64

Terry L. Porter, age 64 of Winchester, Ohio, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 29, 1955 in Vanceburg, Kentucky the son of the late Carl and Ruth (Lewis) Porter. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law – John Swartz and a nephew – Barry Porter.

Mr. Porter is survived by his loving wife – Shirl Porter; four children – Danyelle Swartz of Winchester, Ohio, Jermey Collett (Amanda Fetters) Seaman, Ohio, Carl Porter of Manchester, Ohio and Stacy Porter (Donaven Rhoden) of Winchester, Ohio; three grandchildren – Hannah, Alizia and Jayden; two sisters – Audrey Rose (Fred) of Hillsboro, Ohio and Jane Wilson (James) of Vanceburg, Kentucky; one brother – Ed Porter (Shirley) of Vanceburg, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will be in Mt. Orab Cemetery.

