Staff Report

A Milford man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to a child rape charge.

Anthony Shaffer pleaded guilty to one count of Rape on August 23 before Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler. He will also be required to register as a Tier Three sex offender and report his whereabouts to local authorities every 90 days if released on parole.

Shaffer is 40 years old and will be 65 before being eligible for parole.

He was originally charged with 11 counts involving two victims last October.

The charges included eight counts of Rape and four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. The rape charges were first degree felonies and the Gross Sexual Imposition charges were third degree felonies.