Linda Kay Blevins, age 70 of Manchester, Ohio, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. She worked many jobs during her life but the ones she was most fond of was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Blevins was born May 29, 1949 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Junior and Agnes (Vaughn) Truitt. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years – Richard Andrew Blevins, Sr., one brother – Gary Truitt; two sisters – Betty Daniels and Evelyn Polley.

Mrs. Blevins is survived by two sons – Richard Andrew Blevins, Jr. (Luisa) of Monroe, Louisiana and Brent Allen Blevins (Norma) of Manchester, Ohio; one grandson – Triston John Blevins; one granddaughter – Adrianna Lauren Blevins; two sisters – June Ann McKinney and Shirley Brierly, both of Ripley, Ohio; two brothers – Donald Truitt and Jack Truitt, both of Georgetown, Ohio; dear friend – Betty Kennard of Manchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Interment will be in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com