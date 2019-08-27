Ira Dallas Day, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Hopsice of Cincinnati – East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was retired from General Motors and a United States Vietnam War Army veteran. Dallas was born October 28, 1945 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Ira Thomas and Annabelle (Jones) Day. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Julie Ann Day and one sister – Marilee Day.

Mr. Day is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marlene (Dietrich) Day whom he married December 17, 1966; two children – Tabitha Whitehead and husband Ted of Centerville, Ohio and Thomas “Tommy” Day of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Kayla Carrington of Dayton, Ohio, Teela Carrington of Springboro, Ohio and Kyler and Bailey Day both of Georgetown, Ohio and two great grandchildren – Quinton and Arbee.

Following cremation there will be no services.