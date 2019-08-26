Robert Shinkle, 74

Robert Louis Shinkle, age 74 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was a retired machinist for Comco, a United States Marine Corps. Vietnam War veteran and a member of the VFW Post #9630. Robert was born May 10, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Samuel Laverne and Charlotte (Heiden) Shinkle. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Sandra Shinkle in 2015; one son – Paul R. Shinkle in 2003; one granddaughter – Alyssa Stacey in 1998 and one cousin – Jim Shinkle.

Mr. Shinkle is survived by his daughter – Karen Leigh Shinkle of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one granddaughter – Kimberli Gulmira Stacey Shinkle; one sister – Judy Caylor and husband Dennis of Independence, Kentucky; one niece – Joni Skidmore of Independence, Kentucky; two cousins – Ron Pottorf of Batavia, Ohio and John Matthews of Owensville, Ohio and one aunt – Gerada of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

