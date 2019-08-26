Michael Cassity, 74

CASSITY, Michael E. died in peace on August 24, 2019, at age 74, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beloved husband of Robin, caring and loving father to Jensen and Michael (Stephanie) and proud grandfather of of Samantha and Ryan – all the delights of his life. A dedicated son to the late Golda and late Otis, a devoted brother to the late Delores, Marcelene and Danny, a dear uncle to D’Anne, Thomas, Steven, Phillip, Kelby, Ross and Noah, a loving son-in-law to Sydell and the late Charles, an affectionate brother-in-law to the late Charles, Lowell Thomas, Sharon and Ann and a loyal friend and coach to many. Michael practiced law in Southern Ohio for many years. He coached the Moeller golf team for over twenty years, helping to bring home a State Golf Championship. Michael will be remembered as brilliant, strong, persistent and competitive, as well as very generous and caring, in his own quiet, unsolicited way. He was a defender of justice, lover of life, truest of friend and steadfast coach. As an undergraduate law and football alumni of the University of Kentucky, he was a faithful Wildcat fan. His strong presence, guidance, caring and intelligence will be a greatly felt absence in our lives. His family is very grateful for the dedication of his physicians, friends and caregivers. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 27 at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Memorial donations to a charity that touches your heart would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com

https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Cassity-Michael.jpg