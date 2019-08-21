Kathy Ann Bartley, 38 Years old of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her Father: Delmar (Memory) Bartley. Mother: Katherine Routt. Late Paternal Grandparents: Norman and Geneva Bartley. Maternal Grandparents: Lena Routt and the late Dewey Routt. 8 Brothers and Sisters: Stacie Highfield, Kelly Bartley, Vanessa (Patrick) Garlejo, CJ (Laura) Shrout, Erica Justice, Sabrina (David) Kuhlman and Todd (Tara) Bartley. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.