Warren Kragler, 62

Warren Timothy Kragler, age 62 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. He was a first-class mechanic welder at DP&L and was a member of the Aberdeen United Methodist Church. Mr. Kragler was born August 13, 1956 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of the late Frederick Warren and Norma June (Garrison) Kragler, Jr..

Mr. Kragler is survived by his loving wife of nearly thirty-nine years – Emma Florence (Kilgore) Kragler; two children – Jackie Marie Kragler and Warren Timothy Kragler, Jr., both of Aberdeen, Ohio; three grandchildren; one brother – Norman Frederick “Rick” Kragler (Lynn) of Aberdeen, Ohio; one sister – Sue Ellen Waterfield (Randy) of Georgetown, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Carol Harper will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Hietts Chapel Cemetery near Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hietts Chapel Cemetery c/o Kathy Gast 1011 Shawn Dr. Ripley, Ohio 45167.

