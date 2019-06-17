Timothy R. Calvin of Mt. Orab passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born on August 20, 1953 to Wilberta Calvin and the late Herbert Calvin.

Timothy is survived by his wife Jane McCarty-Calvin of Mt. Orab, OH; his children Jill (Jordan) Jackson of Williamsburg, OH, Sarah Calvin of Mt. Orab, OH, Brandi McCarty of Mt. Orab, OH, Brandon McCarty of Mt. Orab, OH, Beckie Newberry of Mt. Orab, OH, and Brianna Foster of Georgetown, OH; his grandchildren Kaden, Sydney, Payton, Mason, Ian, Ava, and Kaysi; his sister Peggy (pat) Hensley of Mt. Orab, OH; and his mother Bertie Calvin of Mt. Orab, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his son Timothy Scott Calvin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, with friends received beginning at 6:00 pm until the time of service. Dave Rymer will be officiating.