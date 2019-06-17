By Dody Staker

The Christian Theatre for Children (CTC) that began at the Gaslight Theater in 2013 will be back at the theater again this summer as a part of the Georgetown Bicentennial Celebration.

On Wednesday, June 19 and again on Friday evening June 21, 50 children from Brown, Adams, and Clermont Counties will present the patriotic musical, “We Love America!” at 7 p.m. each night. As always, admission is FREE!

“There will be a lot of flag waving at both shows,” said Dody Staker, director of the theatre. “We believe in the importance of helping children find a love for the land in which they live, have respect for those who have served and given their lives for our freedom, and learn the music of America.

Most senior citizens remember our school days when children learned to sing America, the Beautiful, My Country, ‘Tis of Thee, God Bless America, and other patriotic songs, but those days are now gone in most educational systems. CTC works to fill that void.”

This will be the 7th year CTC has hosted a summer camp. In the past, productions like Annie, Jr., 101 Dalmatians, Jungle Book, and Cinderella, Kids, have filled the stage. Children in 2nd – 12th grade will be a part of this year’s production. In addition to the evening productions, the CTC Directors have chartered a bus from Croswell Bus Lines to take the children out for a day of touring. During summer camp they will go to the Ohio Valley Manor and to the Ohio Veterans Home to perform their musical for the residents and then out to lunch together.

Jill Dotson, CTC producer added, “We try to give the children opportunities they do not find at other summer camps. The Christian Theatre for Children exists to help children discover their God-given talents, to find joy and passion in mastering and sharing their talent with the community and to provide a place for those talents to be displayed. We work toward that mission statement in everything we do.”

CTC musical director, Sandy Eversole, who serves on the Bicentennial Committee takes delight in seeing the children of CTC be a part of this important celebration. “Our hope is that when the Bicentennial Cornerstone is opened 50 years from now, many of our cast members will still be residents of the village and can reminiscence about their time on stage with the Christian Theatre.”

Completing the Christian Theatre for Children’s leadership team are Debbie Adkins, stage manager and choreographer, Dolores Stuhlreyer, production assistant, choreographer, and make-up artist, and Dusty Gray, set designer. “Actually,” said Staker, “while we all have some specific areas of responsibility, the entire team pitches in as needed to make the program work.”

One of main reasons CTC has flourished over the past 6 years is because of the generosity of the members of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church who allow the cast to rehearse in their facility year round, free of charge. “We are so thankful that God has provided CTC a “home” at Georgetown Presbyterian,” said Staker.

On Friday evening only, following the children’s theatre production at the Gaslight there will be a concert by the gospel group, Third Generation.

The entire evening is free to the public and promises to be a highlight of the Bicentennial.