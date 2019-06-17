Carol Fossitt, 66

Carol L. (nee Creutz) Fossitt of Newport, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born to the late Jack and Violet Creutz on March 5, 1953 in Dayton, KY.

Carol is survived by her children Chastity (Tony)Ballard of Withamsville, OH, Theresa (Tye) Lake of Mt. Zion, KY, Jacob Lake of Newport, KY, and Christopher Lake of Newport, KY; her grandchildren Hunter and Taylor Hernadon of Mt. Zion, KY; her sisters Hailey Dameron of Withamsville, OH, and Parthenia Gordon of Withamsville, OH; and step-daughter Melodie Dameron of Withamsville, OH.

In additon to her parents Carol was preceded in death by her husband Richard Fossitt, and two brothers Don Lake and Jim Creutz.

A Grave service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery located at 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate KY, 41071 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Megie Funeral Home is caring for family.