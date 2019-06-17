Brenda Layman, 69

Brenda M. Layman of Washington Court House formerly of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born on May 12, 1950 to Murl and Hazel Layman in Cincinnati, OH.

Brenda is survived by her loving mother Hazel M. (nee Lewis) Layman of Mt. Orab, OH; her caring siblings Gary L. (Christine) Layman of Georgetown, OH, Beverly S. (Gene) Lawwill of Batavia, OH, Barbara A. (Rodney) Adamson of Batavia, OH, Belinda G. (John) Newberry of Wichita, KS, and Beth Ann (Whitney) Sroufe of Red Oak; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father Murl Layman, and dear friend Pete Szathmary.

Brenda was a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family