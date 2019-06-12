Rick Schuler, 65

Rick A. Schuler, age 65 of Maysville, Kentucky died Monday, June 10, 2019 at his residence. He was a carpenter and a member of the Saltwell United Methodist Church in Carlisle, Kentucky. Rick was born June 27, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late George Raymond and Hattie Rose (Mason) Schuler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Steve Schuler and one nephew.

Mr. Schuler is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Shelia H. (Smith) Schuler, whom he married June 27, 1979; four children – Tammy Ashcraft and husband Brandon of Foster, Kentucky, Brian Schuler and wife Heather of Maysville, Kentucky, Josh Schuler of Covington, Kentucky and Rick A. Schuler, II of Apex, North Carolina; ten grandchildren – Allie Schuler, Kaitlyn Schuler, Kara Schuler, Brayden Ashcraft, Michael Schuler, Brian Schuler, Jr., Kaleb Ashcraft, Joe Schuler, Ellie Schuler and Sarah Maye Schuler; four brothers and sisters – Sue York and husband Bill of Urbana, Ohio, George Schuler and wife Bobbie Sue of Hillsboro, Ohio, Shirley Flaugher and husband John of Ripley, Ohio and John Schuler of Wilmington, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Kevin Courtney will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

