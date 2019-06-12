Gloria Wright, 66

Gloria Jean (Butts) Wright, age 66 of Hillsboro, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

Gloria was born May 5, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of late Willard and Reva (Brown) Butts.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael Wright; her daughter Katherine “Katie” (Joshua) Ryan; grandchildren, Paxton Ryan, Tyler & McKinlee Ryan; brothers, Dennis (Ann) Butts of Batavia, Willie (Brenda) Butts of Mt. Orab and Ronnie (Peggy) Butts of South Lebanon and sisters, Peggy Hickman of Amelia and Brenda Butts of Batavia.

Funeral Services will be 12:00pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Friends can come at 11:00am. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Friends may call from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, June 14,2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations can be to the Shriners Hillbilly Clan 8.

