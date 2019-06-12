Frederick Kragler, 87

Frederick Warren “Fred” Kragler, Jr., age 87 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home. He was a United States Navy Korean War Era Veteran and served aboard the destroyer USS Perry. Mr. Kragler worked for Dorer Elevator from 1955 to 1960 before buying a dairy farm in 1960, which he worked for twenty-six years and also raised tobacco. He retired from milking in 1996 and from raising tobacco in 2004. He was a member of the Aberdeen United Methodist Church, the Emmaus Community and was a trustee at Hietts Chapel Cemetery near Ripley, which he took care of and mowed until two years ago. Mr. Kragler was born March 12, 1932 in Mt. Healthy, Ohio the son of the late Frederick Warren and Mabel (Green) Kragler. He was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years – Norma June (Garrison) Kragler; four sisters – Katherine McCullough, Francis Sons, Alice Dolbow and Janet Willis.

Mr. Kragler is survived by three children: Warren Timothy Kragler (Florence) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Norman Frederick “Rick” Kragler (Lynn) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Sue Ellen Waterfield (Randy) of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Bonnie Bohn will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Friday, June 14 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Hietts Chapel Cemetery near Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Vitas Hospice 151 W. Galbraith Rd. 5th Floor Cincinnati, Ohio 45216 www.vitas.com -or- Hietts Chapel Cemetery C/O Kathy Gast Shawn Dr. Ripley, Ohio 45167.

