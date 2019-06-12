Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Whyte, 89

Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Riley Whyte, age 89 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Libby was born August 14, 1929 in Nelsonville, Ohio the daughter of the late Thomas and Blanche (Dewhurst) Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Charlie Whyte; Son-in-Law – John Young; Grandson – Johnny Young and three brothers – Bob, Tom and Jack Riley.

Mrs. Whyte is survived by her children – JoAnn (Bill) Hildebrandt of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Tom (Nancy) Whyte of Athens, Ohio, Becky (Bruce) Lunsford, Teresa (Alan) Gatts, Tim (Kelly Spires) Whyte and Tony (Samantha) Whyte all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren – Jeff (Kerri) Young, Stacey (Sean) Moore, Julie (Eric Weinman) Sininger, Ben (Jessie) Lunsford, Jenae (Dwayne Sawyers) Kleemeyer, Jessica (Eric) Adams, Carissa (Ryan Lupi) Whyte, Chelsea (Nick Whitaker) Whyte, Erin (Paul) Petrie, Ashley (Jasson) Spencer, Logan Whyte, Trista (Preston) Sanders and Candice (Mike) Vala; thirty-five great grandchildren – Kelsey (Spencer Howard) Kleemeyer, Corey (Haylee) Lunsford, Abbie (Justin) Paine, Trevor Sininger, Shelby (Colton) Fields, Emma Young, Tanner (Taylor Cornett) Carroll, Hannah (Ryan) Unger, David Young, Rylie Young, Cana (Chase Jester) Kleemeyer, Becca (Corey Spitznagel) Carroll, Colton Carroll, Olivia Young, Blake Kelley, Connor Ruby, Madilyn Ruby, Eli Spencer, Charity Spencer, Jaidi and Zoe Lunsford, Brody Bollhauer, Mason and Macklin Sanders, Payton and Paisley Petrie, Addison, Dylan and Lexi Kidd, Wesley, Aiden and Miles Vala, Brian, Mark and Jon Hildebrandt and one sister – Carol Hartman of Logan, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Dave Houghton will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

