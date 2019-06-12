Edward W. Schwer was a native of Arnheim, Ohio. he graduated from Russellville High School in 1960. He moved to Ripley and was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He worked in road construction and at Ripley Gas for a number of years. He was also a farmer, son, husband and father.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Herman and Ida (Niestroy) Schwer; and his wife Jean Anne (Lang) Schwer in 2015; brother in law Jerry Lang and sister in law Herberta (Bertie) Lang.

He is survived by his only child, daughter Renee Schwer (Mike McFarland), and only granddaughter Jannea Messer. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph F. Schwer (Dorothy) of Westfield, IN; a sister Mary Therese Cropper (John, deceased) of Georgetown, Ohio; a sister in law Angela (Lang) Rickett (Bob) of Maysville, Ky; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends who loved him. Condolences can be forwarded to daughter at pbhoundlrjm93@yahoo.com