Patricia Ann Young, age 86 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was retired from Kroger and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Ms. Young was born November 26, 1932 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Blatter) Serwna. She was also preceded in death by two sons – Mike and Greg Young; two brothers – Billy and Fritzie Serwna.

Ms. Young is survived by three daughters – Barbara Ralston, Becky Ralston (Gerald), Joyce Emery (Thomas), all of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Tim Ralston will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:40 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the Mass.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley OH 45167 or to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund,

5280 US 68 &62, Ripley OH 45167.

