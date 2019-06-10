Norma Bowen, 79

Norma Bowen of Mt. Orab passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born to the late William and Goldie Watson on February 16, 1940 in Mt. Orab, OH.

Norma is survived by her loving children Connie (Frank) Fields of Mt. Orab, Linda (Marlin) Morris of Winchester, OH, Pamela (Charles) Schubert of Venice, FL, Eddie Bowen of Mt. Orab, OH, and Vivan Keith of Mt. Orab, OH; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grand children; her sister Bernice Bond of Felicity, OH; and her long time companion Nolan Malott of Williamsburg, OH.

In addition to her parents Norma was preceded in death by 2 brothers, and 1 sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received begining at 10:00 am until the time of service. Inter will be at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.