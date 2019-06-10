Jo Ann Jodrey, 61 years, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at her residence.

Jo Ann was born on September 14, 1957, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Ruby (Smittle) Fenton. Jo Ann attended the Winchester United Methodist Church. She spent her life caring for her family, her home, and the farm. She was a member of the Scioto Milk Producers and a Distinguished Service Member of the National Ayrshire Breeders Association.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and by a brother, Rick Fenton. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Jodrey, whom she married on June 5, 1987; two sons, Cody Jodrey and Corey Jodrey, both of Winchester; a son of the heart, Trevor Jimison, of Bethel; and two daughters, Kassady (Adam) Raines, of Sardinia; and Taylor Jodrey, of Winchester. Jo Ann leaves behind a granddaughter, Ruby Jo Raines, and three brothers, Doug (Jenny) Fenton, Tom Fenton, and Ron (Jane) Fenton, all of Winchester; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Winchester United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery. The ceremony will be officiated by Sharon West.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Winchester United Methodist Church.

Those who wish to make memorial donations may do so to the Jo Ann Jodrey Memorial Fund, in care of the First State Bank, 19230 State Route 136, Winchester, OH 45697.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook.