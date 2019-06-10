David Lee Moore, age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by family at his residence after a long battle with brain cancer. He was a contractor for James Hunt Construction, a famer and an avid golfer. David was born July 27, 1958 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Cecil Albert and Iola Ruth (Daulton) Moore. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Ronald Moore.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife – Missy (Brookbank) Cornette-Moore; two step-children – Tim Brookbank and fiancé Angel Darling of Georgetown, Ohio and Brooke Cornette and fiancé Drew Napier of Bethel, Ohio; four step-grandchildren – Anthony, Summer, Skye and Serenity Brookbank; one brother and five sisters – Regina French and husband Willy of Owensville, Kentucky, Mary Moore of Columbus, Ohio, Wanda Dansberry of Cincinnati, Ohio, Johnny Moore and wife Rhonda of West Union, Ohio, Margaret Hirsch and husband Kevin of Crystal River, Florida and Karen Rice and husband David of Cincinnati, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, friends and his two faithful dogs – Bill and Tally.

Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio followed by a celebration of life reception at the family’s home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the David Moore Cancer Memorial Fund c/o 5/3 Bank.

