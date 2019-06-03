SBAAC awards baseball and softball First Team all-stars, league champions

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards during the spring sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on May 21. Front row, from the left, Hailey Speeg (junior, Williamsburg), Madi Ogden (sophomore, Williamsburg, Player of the Year), Faith Golden (senior, Williamsburg), Paige Fisher (sophomore, Williamsburg), Kara Bailey (junior, Williamsburg), and Jaiden Slack (sophomore, Georgetown); second row, Kimberly Seigla (senior, Georgetown), Layla Elliott (sophomore, Georgetown), Rylyn Dyer (freshman, Georgetown), Jaylynn Mease (senior, Felicity), Reagan Lowe (sophomore, Felicity), and Lexi Carnahan (junior, Felicity), third row, Skylar Brandenburg (freshman, Felicity), Taylor Boeckmann (senior, East Clinton), Olivia Bricker (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Kassidy Abney (senior, Blanchester), Belle Manning (sophomore, Bethel), and Tanner Brandenburg (senior, Bethel). - This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of baseball all-stars pose with their awards during the spring sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on May 21. Front row, from the left, Drew McKibben (senior, Williamsburg), Trenton Kreimer (junior, Williamsburg), Jackson Gregory (senior, Georgetown), Garrett Taulbee (freshman, Felicity), Zach Mitchell (senior, East Clinton), and David Pride (junior, Clermont Northeastern); second row, Blake King (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Dylan Gilley (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Nick Ferguson (junior, Clermont Northeastern, Player of the Year), Landen Amann (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), and Brody Rice (sophomore, Blanchester); third row, Dustin Howard (senior, Blanchester), Cole Ficke (sophomore, Blanchester), Isaac White (senior, Bethel), Kyle Smith (sophomore, Bethel), Matt Clements (senior, Bethel), and John Day III (senior, Bethel). - This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards during the spring sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on May 21. Front row, from the left, Olivia Veidt (junior, Wilmington), Emily Self (sophomore, Wilmington), Jena Rhoads (freshman, Wilmington), and Harlie Bickett (sophomore, Wilmington); second row, Peyton Young (sophomore, Western Brown), Lexi Wallace (senior, Western Brown), Lizz Hadley (senior, Western Brown), McKenna Conley (sophomore, Western Brown), Sydni Barnes (junior, Western Brown, Player of the Year), Deanna Kirk (senior, New Richmond), and Sarah Slate (junior, Goshen); third row, Anna Bauer (senior, Goshen), Victoria Sivert (junior, Clinton-Massie), Taylor Florea (senior, Clinton-Massie), Hailey Claiborn (senior, Clinton-Massie), Lindsey Carter (junior, Clinton-Massie), and Rincie Demmings (sophomore, Batavia). - This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of baseball all-stars pose with their awards during the spring sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on May 21. Front row, from the left, Jake Vaughan (senior, Wilmington), Ty Crall (senior, Western Brown), Austin Suttle (sophomore, New Richmond), and Layton Hicks (junior, New Richmond); second row, Max Ernst (senior, New Richmond), Griffin Delisle (senior, New Richmond), Connor Holmes (junior, Goshen), Brett Dietrich (senior, Goshen, Player of the Year), Nate Billingsley (senior, Goshen), and Trevor Adams (sophomore, Goshen); third row, Tyler Lewis (senior, Clinton-Massie), Dom Kerns (junior, Clinton-Massie), Bryan Kennedy (junior, Clinton-Massie), Seth Goodall (junior, Clinton-Massie), Kaleb Moell (senior, Batavia), and Austin Hurt (senior, Batavia). Not present at picture time was Luke Chappie (senior, Clinton-Massie). - -

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference held its annual Spring Sports Awards Night on May 21 at Hamersville School, handing out awards to this year’s softball and baseball league champion teams, coaches of the year, players of the year, and First Team all-stars.

Taking home the SBAAC American Division softball championship award after finishing with a 10-0 to repeat as league champions was the Western Brown High School varsity softball squad. For the third straight year, Western Brown’s junior pitcher Sydni Barnes received the SBAAC American Division Softball Player of the Year Award in addition to her First Team award.

Barnes finished this season with a pitching record of 25-1, her only loss coming to Harrison in the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament finals on May 14 at Lakota West.

In 158 innings of pitching, Barnes recorded an impressive total of 281 strikeouts, finishing with an ERA of 0.49 and a WHIP of 0.58. Seventeen of her victories came by shutout.

Barnes was also among the team’s hitting leaders, hammering out 47 hits in 87 at-bats for a .540 batting average.

Western Brown’s long-time coach Blaine Wallace received the 2019 SBAAC American Division Softball Coach of the Year, and there were four other members of this year’s Western Brown varsity softball team to receive SBAAC American Division First Team honors – senior Lexi Wallace, senior Lizz Hadley, sophomore McKenna Conley, and sophomore Peyton Young.

Young ended the season with a .512 batting average, recording 42 hits in 82 at-bats. She ended the season with 43 RBIs with six home runs and eight doubles.

Hadley batted for a .500 average this season with 43 hits in 86 at-bats. She finished with 37 RBIs, four home runs, and six doubles. Hadley will continue her softball career at Wilmington College.

Conley ended the season with a .494 batting average and 26 RBIs. She cranked out four home runs, five triples, and 11 doubles in her sophomore season.

Wallace finished the season with a .471 batting average, swinging for 48 hits in 102 at-bats. She wrapped up an outstanding high school softball career at Western Brown on a high note with final senior season stats that included 32 RBIs, four home runs, and eight doubles. Wallace will continue her softball career on the collegiate level at Thomas More.

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats finished perfect in league play at 12-0 to claim the SBAAC National Division title with the Georgetown Lady G-Men and the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals tying for second in the National Division with 9-3 league marks.

There were four members of the Georgetown varsity girls softball team to earn SBAAC National Division First Team awards – freshman Rylyn Dyer, sophomore Layla Elliott, senior Kimberly Seigla, and sophomore Jaiden Slack.

Dyer finished this spring season with 162 strikeouts in 124 innings of pitching, ending with a pitching record of 13 wins, six losses, and one save. Dyer finished with a batting average of .453 (34 hits in 75 at-bats).

Elliott cranked out 36 hits in 74 at bats for a .563 batting average this season, recording eight home runs.

Seigla finished with a .361 batting average, 26 hits in 72 at-bats.

Slack ended the season with a .447 batting average with 38 hits in 85 at-bats.

Receiving the SBAAC National Division Softball Player of the Year Award was Williamsburg sophomore Madi Ogden, and taking home the National Division Softball Coach of the Year Award was Williamsburg’s Rick Healey.

In SBAAC American Division baseball, it was the varsity team of Clinton-Massie High School winning the league title with a 7-3 record.

The Western Brown Broncos finished SBAAC American Division play at 4-6, and there was one senior Bronco to receive an American Division Baseball First Team Award during Tuesday’s banquet – Ty Crall. Crall signed to continue his baseball career on the collegiate level at the University of Pikeville. He led Bronco pitchers this season with 41 strikeouts in 46 innings with an ERA of 2.74, finishing with a pitching record of 3-5. Crall ended his senior season with a .293 batting average (17 hits in 58 at-bats) and recorded 14 RBIs.

Goshen senior Brett Dietrich received the SBAAC American Division Baseball Player of the Year Award, while Clinton-Massie’s Brian Camp received the American Division Coach of the Year Award.

The Clermont Northeastern Rockets finished 12-0 in league play to claim the SBAAC National Division Title.

CNE junior Nick Ferguson received the SBAAC National Division Baseball Player of the Year Award, while CNE’s Tyler Sanders took home the National Division Coach of the Year Award.

The Georgetown G-Men finished 0-12 in SBAAC National Division play this season, and there was one Georgetown player to receive a 2019 National Division First Team Award – senior Jackson Gregory. Gregory has signed to play basketball on the collegiate level at UC Clermont College and it was posted on social media in recent weeks that he has also committed to the UC Clermont men’s baseball team. Gregory pitched for a 1-8 record this spring with 26 strikeouts in 43 innings at the mound, an ERA of 6.02. He pitched for a non-league shutout victory over the Ripley Blue Jays. Gregory finished his senior season with a .271 batting average (16 hits in 59 at-bats) with 11 RBIs.

Barnes receives third straight SBAAC American Division Softball Player of Year Award