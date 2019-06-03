Roy Davidson charged with rape

By Wayne Gates

A Bethel man is in the Brown County Jail facing 29 felony child sex charges.

Roy Davidson is charged with four counts of Rape, ten counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, two counts of Endangering Children, three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and ten counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.

The rape charges all carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Two siblings were at Children’s Hospital disclosing sexual abuse and identified Mr. Davidson as the perpetrator,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

“That ultimately led to a search warrant being executed at Mr. Davidson’s residence based on some of the information that was disclosed. Multiple items were found, including electronic devices which did contain images which led to charges being filed,” Corbin said.

“From there, it was sort of a dual investigation between Children’s Services and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The communication between the investigators, our office and the Sheriff’s Office was textbook,” he added.

Corbin described how the evidence against Davidson was gathered.

“On a Friday evening, we executed search warrants and Detective (Quinn) Carlson went out and found phones and other electronic devices, came back and got more search warrants to extract the data. He was in the office until about 2 a.m. It’s that kind of approach that’s essential to solving these cases.”

Corbin said that multiple images of the two victims and other children were discovered in Davidson’s alleged possession.

Corbin said that the other evidence will be forwarded to other authorities.

“When the case is concluded, we will give what we have to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is part of the FBI.”

Corbin said that Davison’s case is the latest in a trend of these types of cases in local court this year.

“I don’t know if it’s happening more, if it’s being reported more or if it’s being investigated in the most effective manner possible by Detective Carlson at the Sheriff’s office and by children’s services. I think it’s a combination of the three,” he said.