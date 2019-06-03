Lee ‘Thurman’ Lovell, 84

Lee “Thurman” Lovell of Mt. Orab, OH formerly of Pineville, KY passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 84 where he was surrounded by family. Lee was born on January 3, 1935 to the late Dewey Lovell and Mary (nee Gray) Lovell.

Lee is survived by Bryant (Annie) Lovell of Mt. Orab, OH, Tesco (Sandi) Lovell of Williamsburg, OH, Joe (Chris) Lovell of West Union, OH, Terry (Roxann) Lovell of Mt. Orab, OH, Ernie Lovell of Mt. Orab, Richard (Sonia) Lovell of Mt. Orab, OH, and Brittany (Jarrod) Hester of Mt. Orab, OH; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; sister Lonzie Rye of Maryland; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Lee was preceded in death by 5 brothers, and 4 sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154; friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Mt. Orab Cemetery following the funeral service.