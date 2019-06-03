Jean Barthel, 93

Jean E. Barthel of Mt. Orab, OH went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born September 07, 1925 in Evarts, KY to the late Daniel Boone and Eva Lena (nee Hale) Evans.

Jean is survived by her loving children Michael (Mary) Barthel of Harrison, OH, Joseph (Mary) Barthel of Mt. Orab, OH, and Chris (Beth) Barthel of Mt. Orab, OH; her caring grandchildren Ashley Barthel of Harrison, OH, Ryan (Andrea) Barthel of Bronx, NY, Kara (James) Carr of Georgetown, KY, Dana Barthel of Lexington, KY, Jennifer (Jarrod) McGinnis of Sardinia, OH, Kelly (Nate) Young of Mt. Orab, OH, Katie (Ryan) Hemmerle of Cincinnati, OH, Andrea Barthel of Cincinnati, OH, and Taylor Barthel of Mt. Orab, OH; her adored great grandchildren Landon, Robin, Baby Carr, Colt, Ruger, Gatlin, Evan, Sarah, Jacob, Elijah, and Baby Hemmerle.

In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her husband Wayne R. Barthel, two children Randy Barthel and Rebecca Barthel, and a great grandchild Gideon, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Jean was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, a member of Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, and a member of Gideons International Auxiliary.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church located at 212 Church St, Mt Orab, OH 45154. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Pastor Al Bolte will be officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Orab Cemetery.