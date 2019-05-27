State suicide rates climbing

By Wayne Gates

Suicide rates are climbing among certain populations and areas of Ohio, according to a new study.

The Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health, affiliated with Ohio University and the University of Toledo, released a comprehensive study on suicide in Ohio last week.

Brown County had the sixth highest suicide rate in the state between 2008 and 2017, with 79 residents killing themselves over those ten years.

Adams County had the fourth highest rate in the state, with 55 deaths over that time. Clermont County was in 16th place with 310 deaths.

Comparison numbers and subsequent rankings are based on number of suicides per 100,000 residents.

Other significant information learned from the data include the fact that nine of the top ten counties for suicides in Ohio during the time period of the study are in Ohio’s Appalachian region. Meigs County experienced the highest suicide rate in the state per capita at 21.5 followed by Jackson County (19.9) and Hocking County (19.7).

The lowest suicide rates per 100,000 population in the state were reported in Holmes County (6.85), Delaware County (9.87) and Hardin County (10.29).

Suicide rates are also rising in certain segments of the population, rising more than 36 percent for those ages 20 to 29 and approximately 57 percent for those aged 60 or older in the last 10 years. The Alliance’s research revealed a total of 15,246 suicide fatalities in Ohio between 2008-17, an overall increase of approximately 24 percent per 100,000.

“The data in this report is very relevant to the work of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services,” said Lori Criss, director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. “Suicide is a serious public health issue. Tackling this issue in Ohio will require collaborative efforts that cross state government, private partners, community mental health and addiction boards and providers, colleges and universities and others.”

Rick Hodges, director of The Alliance, said that 526,501 years of life expectancy was lost in Ohio between 2008-2017 due to suicide. He noted that this sobering figure is largely attributed to the increase in suicide rates of individuals 29 years of age and younger.

Additional key data points within The Alliance’s study include:

• Men accounted for an average suicide rate over the 10 years of 21.4 deaths per 100,000 compared to a rate of 5.36 for women.

• Suicide rates for Caucasians were higher (14.6) than African Americans (7.37).

• Between 2008 and 2017, 161 suicides occurred among those 14 years of age or younger. Senior citizens experienced the highest suicide rate increase by age cohort, climbing from 12.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2008 to 19.5 in 2017 a 57 percent increase.

• The data show 3,459 people were 60 or older when they died by suicide and nearly 70 percent of those over age 60 used a firearm.

• Firearms accounted for 50.9 percent of all suicide fatalities for the 10-year period, followed by “other” (33.3 percent) and “self-poisoning (overdose)” (15.8 percent).

• “Other” causes of suicidal death included, but were not limited to, cuts or pierces, drowning, falls, machinery and motor vehicle traffic.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, warning signs may include threats or comments about suicide, increased alcohol and drug use, aggressive behavior, social withdrawal, dramatic mood swings, talking, writing or thinking about death and impulsive or reckless behavior. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In the upcoming May 26 edition of the Brown County Press, Brown County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Deanna Vietze will discuss suicide prevention efforts and strategies in Brown County.

Editor’s Note: Information in this article, including quotes from officials, were supplied by a press release from The Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health.