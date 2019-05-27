Memorial service for Judith D. Hopkins will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Mt. Victory United Methodist Church in Mt.Victory with Pastor Rex Schrolucke and Pastor Corey Bailey officiating. She donated her body to The University of Cincinnati Department of Anatomy to assist in training medical students.

She died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Vancrest of Ada. She was born on October 25, 1940 in Cincinnati to the late Richard and Lida Jane (Hile) Leslie. On March 21, 1959 she married Edwin Wise Hopkins and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are 2 daughters; Sonja (Bill) Vanscoy of Ridgeway and Jackie (Freddie) Hopkins Siatunu’u of California. 4 Grandchildren, 3 1/2 Great Grandchildren, 3 nieces and 2 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers; Dr. Roger Leslie and Jr. Leslie.

Judith was a former owner of an antique store and enjoyed collecting all kinds of antiques.

Memorial donations may be made to Vancrest of Ada activities fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.